Bayer (FRA:BAYN) Given a €82.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €82.00 ($92.13) target price on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

BAYN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($82.02) target price on Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €88.00 ($98.88) target price on Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($83.15) target price on Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Nord/LB set a €64.00 ($71.91) target price on Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($84.27) target price on Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bayer has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €80.71 ($90.68).

Get Bayer alerts:

Bayer has a 12-month low of €91.58 ($102.90) and a 12-month high of €123.82 ($139.12). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €60.58 and its 200 day moving average price is €65.37.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.