Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) Given a €63.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($70.79) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BMW. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($59.55) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($59.55) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €60.00 ($67.42) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank set a €60.00 ($67.42) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($80.90) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Bayerische Motoren Werke currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €63.21 ($71.02).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €52.30 and its 200-day moving average price is €60.37. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a twelve month low of €36.60 ($41.12) and a twelve month high of €77.06 ($86.58). The stock has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion and a PE ratio of 5.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.29.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

