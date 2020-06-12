Befesa (ETR:BFSA) Given a €37.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($41.57) price target on Befesa (ETR:BFSA) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($47.19) price objective on shares of Befesa and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($35.96) target price on shares of Befesa and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €30.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is €31.96. Befesa has a one year low of €22.75 ($25.56) and a one year high of €38.70 ($43.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.97, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.48.

Befesa SA, a services company, offers waste management solutions. It operates through Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services segments. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel; and produces waelz oxide and other metals.

