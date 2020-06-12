Berenberg Bank Boosts Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Price Target to GBX 320

Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) had its price objective increased by Berenberg Bank to GBX 320 ($4.07) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BBY has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Balfour Beatty to GBX 265 ($3.37) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 313.75 ($3.99).

BBY opened at GBX 260.60 ($3.32) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78. Balfour Beatty has a fifty-two week low of GBX 165.30 ($2.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 296.94 ($3.78). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 251.38 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 248.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.28.

In other Balfour Beatty news, insider Leo Quinn sold 172,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.35), for a total value of £454,918.99 ($578,998.33).

Balfour Beatty Company Profile

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments segments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical installation, refurbishment and fit-out, and rail engineering services.

