Berenberg Bank Raises RWS (LON:RWS) Price Target to GBX 700

RWS (LON:RWS) had its price objective upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 650 ($8.27) to GBX 700 ($8.91) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of RWS from GBX 600 ($7.64) to GBX 530 ($6.75) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th.

LON RWS traded down GBX 12 ($0.15) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 579 ($7.37). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,149. RWS has a fifty-two week low of GBX 399.71 ($5.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 685 ($8.72). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 594.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 577.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion and a PE ratio of 35.30.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th will be paid a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. RWS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.88%.

RWS Holdings plc engages in the translation, intellectual property (IP) support, life sciences language, and localization businesses. The company operates through four segments: Patent Translation & Filing, Patent Information, Life Sciences, and Language Solutions. The Patent Translation & Filing segment undertakes patent translation and filing services of patent activities, as well as IP translations for litigation and information purposes, including prior-art documents, office actions, opposition proceedings and correspondence, and written opinions of international searching authorities.

