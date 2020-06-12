BidaskClub Lowers Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CAMT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camtek from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Camtek from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Camtek in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Camtek from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Camtek currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.25.

NASDAQ CAMT traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $12.30. 2,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,172. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.76 and a 200-day moving average of $10.83. Camtek has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $14.24. The stock has a market cap of $464.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.77.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $30.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 million. Camtek had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 13.14%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Camtek will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAMT. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Camtek by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,222,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,232,000 after buying an additional 58,058 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Camtek by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 891,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,659,000 after acquiring an additional 99,326 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Camtek by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 412,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,467,000 after acquiring an additional 46,900 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Camtek by 11.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,230,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,777,000 after acquiring an additional 230,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Camtek by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,822,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,740,000 after acquiring an additional 28,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd. provides inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor industry in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company provides solutions based on its advanced image processing, motion control, material handling, and optics related technologies. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection (AOI) systems that optically inspect and measure various types of semiconductors wafers.

