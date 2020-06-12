BidaskClub Upgrades Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) to Sell

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

NASDAQ:CIVB traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.05. 26,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,659. Civista Bancshares has a one year low of $11.62 and a one year high of $24.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.09 million, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $28.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Civista Bancshares will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIVB. Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Civista Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,001,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Civista Bancshares by 3,254.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 52,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 51,231 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Civista Bancshares by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,082,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,187,000 after buying an additional 47,500 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Civista Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $632,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Civista Bancshares by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 354,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,505,000 after buying an additional 40,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

