BidaskClub Upgrades Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) to Sell

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Endo International in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Endo International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Endo International in a report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Endo International from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Endo International from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Endo International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.68.

Shares of ENDP stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $3.36. The stock had a trading volume of 7,233,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,619,639. The firm has a market capitalization of $883.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.06 and its 200-day moving average is $4.63. Endo International has a 52-week low of $1.97 and a 52-week high of $7.10.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $820.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.62 million. Endo International had a negative net margin of 9.09% and a negative return on equity of 91.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Endo International will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENDP. 361 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endo International during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endo International during the first quarter worth $54,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endo International during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endo International during the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Endo International by 44.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. 82.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Endo International

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

