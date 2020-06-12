BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their buy rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) in a research note published on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BCRX has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Barclays raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.08.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BCRX opened at $4.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.19. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $6.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.03.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4,223.68% and a negative net margin of 241.66%. The business had revenue of $4.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 184.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 11,392 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.