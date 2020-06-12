BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) PT Raised to $130.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its price target upped by research analysts at Bank of America from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BMRN. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $108.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.67.

BMRN traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,252. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.34, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.20. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $62.88 and a 52-week high of $112.57.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $502.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.77 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total transaction of $151,768.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,029.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,430 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.46, for a total value of $476,047.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,850 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,621. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,882 shares of company stock worth $11,187,572 over the last three months. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

