Bitcoinus (BITS) Price Hits $0.0000

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded up 49.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Bitcoinus has a total market cap of $6,941.64 and $20.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded 52.7% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoinus token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00030360 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 485.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006112 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,400.81 or 1.00507945 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00088912 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00001031 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005056 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000054 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bitcoinus Profile

Bitcoinus is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 17th, 2014. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 tokens. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz . Bitcoinus’ official message board is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com

Buying and Selling Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoinus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

