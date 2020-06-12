Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BPMC. BidaskClub upgraded Blueprint Medicines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $103.00 to $88.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut Blueprint Medicines from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cowen assumed coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.54.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Shares of BPMC traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $69.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,551. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 1.09. Blueprint Medicines has a 1-year low of $43.29 and a 1-year high of $102.98. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.68.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.08) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 515.98% and a negative return on equity of 65.81%. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was up 749.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.98) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines will post -8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marion Dorsch sold 1,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $63,722.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,749.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,914 shares of company stock valued at $2,451,623 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BPMC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,919,000. Casdin Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 64.9% in the first quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,550,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,644,000 after acquiring an additional 610,000 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,968,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,660,000 after acquiring an additional 549,334 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 10.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,690,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $274,277,000 after acquiring an additional 432,949 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter valued at $24,337,000. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.