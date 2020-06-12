Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Price Target Raised to $111.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $75.00 to $111.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $103.00 to $88.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Blueprint Medicines presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.54.

Shares of BPMC traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.34. 10,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,551. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 1.09. Blueprint Medicines has a 12-month low of $43.29 and a 12-month high of $102.98.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.08) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 65.81% and a negative net margin of 515.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 749.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.98) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will post -8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $1,042,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,368,711.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,914 shares of company stock valued at $2,451,623. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BPMC. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter valued at $32,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

