B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BME. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 340 ($4.33) to GBX 310 ($3.95) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of B&M European Value Retail to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 400 ($5.09) to GBX 360 ($4.58) in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 430 ($5.47) to GBX 370 ($4.71) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 382.53 ($4.87) to GBX 330 ($4.20) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 375 ($4.77) to GBX 425 ($5.41) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 413.14 ($5.26).

Shares of LON:BME opened at GBX 359.48 ($4.58) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 351.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 353.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion and a PE ratio of 26.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.08. B&M European Value Retail has a 12 month low of GBX 245.60 ($3.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 439.90 ($5.60).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a GBX 5.40 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.07%.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a discount retailer in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It provides FMCG brands and non-grocery products through general merchandise and grocery stores, and convenience stores. The company operates a chain of 620 stores under the B&M brand; 281 stores under the Heron Foods brand; 96 stores under the Jawoll; and 96 stores under the Babou brand.

