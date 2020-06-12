BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €45.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €45.00 ($50.56) price target on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BNP. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($44.94) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oddo Bhf set a €42.50 ($47.75) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €37.00 ($41.57) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.70 ($38.99) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. BNP Paribas currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €42.25 ($47.47).

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

Shares of BNP opened at €34.75 ($39.04) on Monday. BNP Paribas has a 52 week low of €57.24 ($64.31) and a 52 week high of €69.17 ($77.72). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €30.26 and a 200-day moving average of €40.78.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.