Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Stock Position Trimmed by First National Bank of South Miami

First National Bank of South Miami cut its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,011 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Boeing were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $416,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. increased its stake in Boeing by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 123 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock traded up $15.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $185.64. 73,770,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,354,068. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.97 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.90. Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Boeing Co will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on BA. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $175.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Norddeutsche Landesbank cut shares of Boeing to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $238.00 price objective (up previously from $209.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.54.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

