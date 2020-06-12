Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its price objective upped by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 22.19% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Union Gaming Research lowered shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus lowered shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.07.

Boyd Gaming stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,057,989. Boyd Gaming has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $36.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.73.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.30). Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $680.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman William S. Boyd purchased 100,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.07 per share, for a total transaction of $1,607,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 7,865.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 34.1% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 89.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

