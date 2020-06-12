Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €45.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €45.00 ($50.56) price objective on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BNR has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €49.00 ($55.06) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Independent Research set a €45.00 ($50.56) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Commerzbank set a €44.00 ($49.44) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($50.56) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €35.00 ($39.33) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €45.63 ($51.26).

BNR stock opened at €44.92 ($50.47) on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €44.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is €44.21. Brenntag has a 12 month low of €43.06 ($48.38) and a 12 month high of €56.25 ($63.20).

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

