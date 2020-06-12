Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Trading Down 7.6%

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)’s stock price dropped 7.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.82 and last traded at $27.55, approximately 3,380,235 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 2,605,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.82.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EAT. Stephens began coverage on Brinker International in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on Brinker International from $46.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised Brinker International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Brinker International from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brinker International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.17.

The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.18.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.63. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Brinker International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,363 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 1st quarter worth about $7,085,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

