Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 24,879 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for approximately 2.5% of Howe & Rusling Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $11,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 24,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 100,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 52,811 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the period. 74.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

BMY traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,190,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,257,706. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.01. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1 year low of $42.48 and a 1 year high of $68.34. The stock has a market cap of $136.12 billion, a PE ratio of 69.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Societe Generale cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

In other news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,382.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,200 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $195,232.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,406.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.