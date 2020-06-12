British Land (LON:BLND) PT Lowered to GBX 426 at Goldman Sachs Group

British Land (LON:BLND) had its price target decreased by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 452 ($5.75) to GBX 426 ($5.42) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC cut shares of British Land to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 643 ($8.18) to GBX 385 ($4.90) in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of British Land from GBX 540 ($6.87) to GBX 450 ($5.73) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of British Land from GBX 385 ($4.90) to GBX 340 ($4.33) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of British Land from GBX 490 ($6.24) to GBX 460 ($5.85) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 484.69 ($6.17).

LON BLND opened at GBX 414.50 ($5.28) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 389.29 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 487.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.65, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion and a PE ratio of -3.65. British Land has a 52-week low of GBX 309.40 ($3.94) and a 52-week high of GBX 649.40 ($8.27).

British Land (LON:BLND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported GBX 32.70 ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 32.30 ($0.41) by GBX 0.40 ($0.01). As a group, analysts predict that British Land will post 3545.9999355 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chris Grigg bought 38 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of £397.86 ($506.38) per share, with a total value of £15,118.68 ($19,242.31). Over the last three months, insiders acquired 127 shares of company stock worth $3,017,189.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

