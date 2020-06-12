Brokerages Anticipate Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) to Post $1.06 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) will report earnings per share of $1.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Synaptics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.10. Synaptics posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 178.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Synaptics.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 18.63% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $328.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

SYNA has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Synaptics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synaptics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

SYNA stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.67. The stock had a trading volume of 154,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,808. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Synaptics has a 1-year low of $27.44 and a 1-year high of $84.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.64 and a 200 day moving average of $65.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.37, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05.

In other Synaptics news, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $169,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total value of $281,442.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,384.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,142 shares of company stock valued at $1,641,312. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYNA. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synaptics (SYNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.