Brokerages Expect Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Analysts expect Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Curo Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.11. Curo Group posted earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Curo Group will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $2.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Curo Group.

Get Curo Group alerts:

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.10). Curo Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 228.06%. The business had revenue of $280.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.20 million.

CURO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Curo Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Curo Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Curo Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Curo Group by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 99,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 42,376 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Curo Group by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 32,704 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Curo Group by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 186,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 29,531 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Curo Group by 165.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 26,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Curo Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 29,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. 33.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CURO stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.39. 12,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,199. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.24. Curo Group has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $16.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 3.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. Curo Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.30%.

Curo Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Curo Group (CURO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Curo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.