Brokerages Expect Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 12th, 2020

Analysts expect Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Curo Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.11. Curo Group posted earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Curo Group will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $2.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Curo Group.

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.10). Curo Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 228.06%. The business had revenue of $280.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.20 million.

CURO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Curo Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Curo Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Curo Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Curo Group by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 99,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 42,376 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Curo Group by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 32,704 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Curo Group by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 186,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 29,531 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Curo Group by 165.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 26,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Curo Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 29,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. 33.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CURO stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.39. 12,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,199. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.24. Curo Group has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $16.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 3.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. Curo Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.30%.

Curo Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Curo Group (CURO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Curo Group (NYSE:CURO)

Receive News & Ratings for Curo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.