Brokerages Set Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Price Target at $35.60

Shares of Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.60.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APRE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Aprea Therapeutics from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aprea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday.

APRE traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $30.61. 4,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,597. Aprea Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $53.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.29. The stock has a market cap of $647.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.12. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aprea Therapeutics news, major shareholder Kdev Investments Ab sold 210,548 shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $6,579,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott M. Rocklage sold 255,000 shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $8,963,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 355,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,359,000 after acquiring an additional 11,616 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aprea Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,008,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $98,316,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $3,906,000. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

About Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel anticancer compounds that reactivate the tumor suppressor protein, p53. The company's lead drug candidate APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies.

