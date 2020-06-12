Brokerages Set Endeavour Mining Corp (TSE:EDV) Price Target at C$36.39

Endeavour Mining Corp (TSE:EDV) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$36.39.

EDV has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$36.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Pi Financial increased their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th.

Shares of TSE:EDV traded down C$0.08 on Tuesday, reaching C$31.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,863. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$29.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$25.61. Endeavour Mining has a 52-week low of C$15.68 and a 52-week high of C$33.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.72, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.52.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.52 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$327.28 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Endeavour Mining will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Endeavour Mining news, Senior Officer Morgan Denis Carroll sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.19, for a total transaction of C$193,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,077 shares in the company, valued at C$4,734,408.63. Also, Senior Officer Henri De Joux sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.18, for a total transaction of C$846,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,852 shares in the company, valued at C$2,085,429.36. Insiders have sold 49,500 shares of company stock worth $1,624,710 over the last 90 days.

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the Houndé mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project situated in Côte d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proved and probable reserves of 8.0 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 13.9 million ounces of gold.

