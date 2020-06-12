Brokerages Set MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) PT at $14.07

Shares of MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.07.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSGN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSG Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Guggenheim cut their target price on MSG Networks from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Imperial Capital lifted their target price on MSG Networks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of MSG Networks in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd.

In other MSG Networks news, EVP Lawrence J. Burian sold 20,000 shares of MSG Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $227,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,225.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lawrence J. Burian sold 12,533 shares of MSG Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $150,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,533 shares of company stock valued at $485,596. 26.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of MSG Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,153,000. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of MSG Networks by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 49,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 13,130 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MSG Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,368,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of MSG Networks by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,417,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,665,000 after buying an additional 93,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of MSG Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 86.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSGN stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,408. The company has a market cap of $704.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.89. MSG Networks has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $21.65.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $184.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.89 million. MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 24.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MSG Networks will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

