Brokerages Set Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) Target Price at $20.40

Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.40.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Rosetta Stone from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rosetta Stone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine cut Rosetta Stone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Sidoti initiated coverage on Rosetta Stone in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Rosetta Stone in a research report on Monday, June 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Rosetta Stone in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Rosetta Stone by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Rosetta Stone by 36.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,997 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Rosetta Stone by 34.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Rosetta Stone by 37.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,932 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Rosetta Stone stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.00. 7,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,657. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.93 million, a PE ratio of -22.14 and a beta of 0.52. Rosetta Stone has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $24.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.62 and its 200-day moving average is $16.82.

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $47.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that Rosetta Stone will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rosetta Stone Company Profile

Rosetta Stone Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications.

