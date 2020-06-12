Brokerages Set SSP Group PLC (LON:SSPG) PT at GBX 480

Shares of SSP Group PLC (LON:SSPG) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 480 ($6.11).

SSPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of SSP Group from GBX 515 ($6.55) to GBX 450 ($5.73) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.36) price objective (down from GBX 700 ($8.91)) on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of SSP Group from GBX 420 ($5.35) to GBX 400 ($5.09) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th.

In other news, insider Jonathan Davies sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 315 ($4.01), for a total value of £945,000 ($1,202,749.14).

SSPG traded up GBX 2.60 ($0.03) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 273.40 ($3.48). 2,659,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.48. SSP Group has a twelve month low of GBX 136.80 ($1.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 725 ($9.23). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 269.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 474.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 442.10, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61.

SSP Group (LON:SSPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported GBX (7.50) (($0.10)) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX (4.90) (($0.06)) by GBX (2.60) (($0.03)). Equities research analysts predict that SSP Group will post 2678.0000883 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SSP Group

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and sports stadia and shopping areas. It operates approximately 450 brands through a portfolio of 2,500 outlets, including coffee shops, sandwich bars, bakeries, and casual and fine-dining restaurants, as well as convenience and retail outlets in travel locations in approximately 30 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

