Brokerages Set Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) PT at $18.44

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.44.

RUN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Sunrun from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. TheStreet downgraded Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Sunrun from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.88. 41,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,555,796. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.13. Sunrun has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $23.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.27). Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $210.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sunrun will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 8,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $66,503.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 45,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,493.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 44,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total value of $349,245.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 323,058 shares of company stock worth $4,303,615 over the last 90 days. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sunrun by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,183,388 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $163,452,000 after acquiring an additional 7,753,145 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,328,137 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,614,000 after purchasing an additional 16,658 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,148,408 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,799,000 after purchasing an additional 910,905 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,314,053 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,372,000 after purchasing an additional 10,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arosa Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 239.3% in the 1st quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 2,078,218 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,718 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

