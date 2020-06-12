Brokerages Set TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) PT at $116.45

Shares of TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.45.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BLD shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of TopBuild from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of TopBuild in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Nomura increased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of TopBuild from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE:BLD traded up $2.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.08. The company had a trading volume of 9,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,421. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.37. TopBuild has a 12 month low of $54.83 and a 12 month high of $134.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.12. TopBuild had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $653.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TopBuild will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Robert M. Buck sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $300,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,589,476.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerald Volas sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.09, for a total transaction of $6,254,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,903,466.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,571 shares of company stock valued at $11,040,651. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLD. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 77.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,665,932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,987,000 after buying an additional 1,165,403 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth about $46,597,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the first quarter worth about $256,000. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the first quarter worth about $11,387,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 42.3% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 461,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,036,000 after buying an additional 137,037 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

