Brookfield Property REIT (NASDAQ:BPYU) Shares Down 10.2%

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU)’s share price was down 10.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.30 and last traded at $12.55, approximately 1,865,091 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 1,444,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.97.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brookfield Property REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.333 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.40%.

In related news, CFO Bryan K. Davis purchased 32,500 shares of Brookfield Property REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.68 per share, for a total transaction of $347,100.00. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brookfield Property REIT Company Profile (NASDAQ:BPYU)

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (BPYU) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (BPY) one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

