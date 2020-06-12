Brown Advisory Securities LLC Acquires 305 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PM. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. New South Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PM traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,168,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,803,302. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.73. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $90.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. The business had revenue of $7.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 90.17%.

PM has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.14.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

