Brown Advisory Securities LLC Acquires 770 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 17.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,320,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 648.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,047,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,437 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,259,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,483 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 63.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,809,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,034,000 after purchasing an additional 699,636 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14,590.1% during the first quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 685,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 680,337 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.50. 960,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,077,405. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.14. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

