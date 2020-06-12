Brown Advisory Securities LLC Acquires New Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,691 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,230,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $868,556,000 after purchasing an additional 350,205 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 630,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $245,737,000 after purchasing an additional 255,687 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 444.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 239,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,179,000 after purchasing an additional 195,309 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 9,334.9% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 149,260 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 147,678 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,607,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,402,397,000 after purchasing an additional 127,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT stock traded down $2.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $381.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 856,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,526. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $382.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $388.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a market cap of $107.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.74%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $435.00 to $433.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $439.31.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

