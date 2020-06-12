Brown Advisory Securities LLC Buys 106 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 10.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DEO traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.58. 317,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,521. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.24 and a 200 day moving average of $148.68. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $100.52 and a twelve month high of $176.22. The company has a market capitalization of $82.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Cfra reduced their target price on Diageo from $166.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.50.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

