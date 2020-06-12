Brown Advisory Securities LLC Buys 1,760 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,488,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,243,000 after purchasing an additional 83,197 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,996,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,371 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 6,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,478,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,416,000 after acquiring an additional 60,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OKE traded down $2.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.08. The company had a trading volume of 25,440,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,365,327. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $78.48. The stock has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.85.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. ONEOK had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.82%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OKE. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.90.

In other ONEOK news, Chairman John William Gibson purchased 32,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.37 per share, with a total value of $506,902.60. Also, CEO Terry K. Spencer purchased 32,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.37 per share, with a total value of $504,228.22. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 106,486 shares of company stock valued at $1,711,061. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

