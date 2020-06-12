Brown Advisory Securities LLC Buys 329 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 50.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 977 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 53,937 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 71,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,217,000 after buying an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.2% during the first quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 26,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,464,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,577,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $731,316,000 after buying an additional 81,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 307.3% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 8,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 6,128 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TMO traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $335.01. The company had a trading volume of 606,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,130. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $339.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.21 and a 1-year high of $356.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $139.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total transaction of $8,200,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,122,670.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.89, for a total transaction of $6,997,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 294,946 shares in the company, valued at $103,198,655.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,500 shares of company stock worth $33,044,350. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $341.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.31.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

