Brown Advisory Securities LLC Buys 987 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 76.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APD. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 118.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

APD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $237.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $256.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $246.00 to $262.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.33.

Shares of APD traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $232.10. 314,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,638. The company has a market cap of $51.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.43 and a 52-week high of $257.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $232.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 21.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.29%.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.