Brown Advisory Securities LLC Buys New Shares in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC bought a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,651 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ILMN. Robert W. Baird downgraded Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Illumina from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Illumina from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Illumina from $370.00 to $356.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $332.24.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.92, for a total value of $32,176.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,095.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,968,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,128 shares of company stock worth $8,857,017 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ILMN traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $336.99. 369,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,869. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $335.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.74. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.78 and a twelve month high of $380.76. The company has a market capitalization of $52.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.07, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.98.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.92 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 26.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

