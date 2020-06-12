Brown Advisory Securities LLC Buys New Shares in Trane (NYSE:TT)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC bought a new stake in Trane (NYSE:TT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. bought a new position in Trane in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Trane in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trane during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Trane during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $133,173.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,827.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TT shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Trane in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Cleveland Research started coverage on Trane in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Trane from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded Trane from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Argus downgraded Trane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.08.

TT stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.30. The stock had a trading volume of 557,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,882. The stock has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.48. Trane has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $146.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). Trane had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Trane will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Trane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.28%.

Trane Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

