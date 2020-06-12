Brown Advisory Securities LLC Buys Shares of 43,689 Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 43,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter worth about $305,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $826,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $197,000. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Shares of Carrier Global stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $21.49. The company had a trading volume of 75,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,038,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.67. Carrier Global has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $24.40.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th.

CARR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays raised Carrier Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.13.

In other Carrier Global news, CEO David L. Gitlin acquired 57,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,196.60. Also, Director John J. Greisch acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $621,950.00.

Carrier Global Profile

There is no company description available for Carrier Global Corp.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.