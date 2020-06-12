Brown Advisory Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,758 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the software company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the software company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Autodesk from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Autodesk from $223.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Autodesk from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Autodesk from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.57.

In related news, SVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 8,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,596,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total value of $31,335.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,010 shares of company stock worth $3,945,756 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ADSK traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $219.43. 1,073,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,839,122. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $195.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.83. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.38 and a twelve month high of $240.24. The company has a market capitalization of $49.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.99, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.62.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $866.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.96 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 230.16% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Read More: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.