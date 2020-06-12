Brown Advisory Securities LLC Increases Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Guggenheim downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.25.

NYSE NVS traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,243,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,237. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $69.18 and a 52 week high of $99.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.51.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.19. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 24.97%. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

