Brown Advisory Securities LLC Makes New Investment in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of L3Harris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris by 161.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LHX. Bank of America began coverage on L3Harris in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on L3Harris from $217.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (down previously from $280.00) on shares of L3Harris in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut L3Harris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.40.

Shares of LHX stock traded down $5.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $191.47. The stock had a trading volume of 568,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,540. L3Harris has a 12-month low of $142.01 and a 12-month high of $230.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $189.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. L3Harris had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that L3Harris will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. L3Harris’s payout ratio is 33.73%.

In other news, Director Lewis Kramer sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,589,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

