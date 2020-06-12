Brown Advisory Securities LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,862,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,302,000 after buying an additional 359,247 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,552,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,940,000 after buying an additional 472,784 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,202,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,348,000 after buying an additional 383,773 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 194.9% in the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,192,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,937,000 after buying an additional 787,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,186,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,199,000 after purchasing an additional 180,287 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $48.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,870,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,738,966. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.03. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $38.58 and a twelve month high of $62.09.

