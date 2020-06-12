Brown Advisory Securities LLC Reduces Position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 969 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,000,210,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $360,180,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,987,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $274,013,000 after buying an additional 1,561,512 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,562,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,768,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $985,977,000 after buying an additional 1,105,269 shares during the period. 76.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ALL. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.67.

In related news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 6,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total transaction of $676,271.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,746.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 652,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.32, for a total transaction of $66,148,585.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 664,021 shares of company stock worth $67,275,235 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Allstate stock traded down $1.11 on Friday, hitting $93.68. 983,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,918,411. The stock has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.44 and its 200 day moving average is $105.95. Allstate Corp has a 52-week low of $64.13 and a 52-week high of $125.92.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Allstate Corp will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

