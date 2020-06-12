Brown Advisory Securities LLC Reduces Position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Anthem by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANTM traded down $3.40 on Friday, hitting $261.14. 700,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,268,007. The company has a 50 day moving average of $278.09 and a 200-day moving average of $275.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.96. Anthem Inc has a 12-month low of $171.03 and a 12-month high of $312.48.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $29.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.63 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Anthem Inc will post 22.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.55%.

ANTM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Anthem from $310.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $290.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Anthem from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.20.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 19,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.34, for a total transaction of $5,373,632.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,444,657.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 16,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,558,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,366,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,655 shares of company stock valued at $15,600,127. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

