Brown Advisory Securities LLC Reduces Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 35.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,278 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $9,702,310,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,557,559 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,651,391,000 after buying an additional 3,799,008 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 190.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,118,742 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,341,721,000 after buying an additional 2,699,641 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 586.4% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 675,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $219,935,000 after buying an additional 576,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in Boeing by 330.7% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 584,178 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $87,125,000 after purchasing an additional 448,540 shares in the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BA traded up $13.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $183.75. The company had a trading volume of 63,250,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,354,068. The company has a market capitalization of $101.67 billion, a PE ratio of -30.21 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.90. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post -5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BA. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $175.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $238.00 target price (up from $209.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday. Nord/LB downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Cfra raised shares of Boeing to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down from $350.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.54.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

