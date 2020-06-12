Brown Advisory Securities LLC Reduces Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total value of $368,090.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,805.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TXN stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,992,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,924,266. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.45 and its 200-day moving average is $118.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $120.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.15. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $93.09 and a 1-year high of $135.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 35.17%. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

TXN has been the subject of several research reports. Longbow Research initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Loop Capital cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.13.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

