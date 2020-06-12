Brown Advisory Securities LLC Sells 1,454 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 43.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 6,573,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,251,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736,364 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7,255.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,285,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,695 shares during the period. Nippon Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at about $196,257,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,214,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $470,883,000 after acquiring an additional 736,028 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 33.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,522,000 after acquiring an additional 598,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $234.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,677,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,372,288. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $225.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.51. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $164.93 and a 52 week high of $247.82.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

